Top 20 most popular television shows for the week

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 4:45 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Here’s a list of the 20 most-watched television shows in prime time for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6, their networks and viewerships:

1. Winter Olympics (Sunday), NBC, 11 million.

2. Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, NBC, 10.76 million.

3. Winter Olympics (Saturday), NBC, 10.15 million.

4. Winter Olympics (Thursday, 8-8:30 p.m.), NBC, 8.1 million.

5. “FBI,” CBS, 7.54 million.

6. Winter Olympics (Thursday, 8:30-11 p.m.), NBC, 7.26 million.

7. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 6.43 million.

8. “FBI: International,” CBS, 6.27 million.

9. “911: Lone Star,” Fox, 6.01 million.

10. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 5.94 million.

11. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 4.86 million.

12. “This is Us,” NBC, 4.54 million.

13. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 4.44 million.

14. Auto Racing: NASCAR Busch Light Clash, Fox, 4.28 million.

15. “Celebrating Betty White,” NBC, 4.27 million.

16. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 4.25 million.

17. “Ghosts,” CBS, 4.22 million.

18. “NCIS,” CBS, 4.11 million.

19. “Judge Steve Harvey,” ABC, 4 million.

20. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Monday), Fox News, 3.82 million.

