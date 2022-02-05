Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Saturday, February 5

BEIJING (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Saturday, February 5, at the Beijing Games: ___ BIATHLON MIXED RELAY…

BEIJING (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Saturday, February 5, at the Beijing Games:

___

BIATHLON

MIXED RELAY

Norway won gold in the biathlon mixed relay, beating France and the Russian team in the first biathlon event of the Beijing Olympics.

Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway, Quentin Fillon Maillet of France and Eduard Latypov of the Russian team left the range close together after the last round of shooting and raced for position until the final stretch, when Boe sprinted for the win.

Norway, which came into the relay as the World Cup leader, also got strong performances from Marte Olsbu Roeiseland and Tarjei Boe. But they trailed early in the race when Tiril Eckhoff struggled.

___

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING

WOMEN’S 7.5KM + 7.5KM SKIATHLON

Cross-country skier Therese Johaug of Norway won the first gold medal of the Beijing Games in the women’s 15-kilometer skiathlon.

Johaug fought wind and frigid temperatures to win by skiing away from a chase group of four.

Russian athlete Natalia Nepryaeva, the current overall World Cup leader, pulled away from the group on the last climb to take the silver. Teresa Stadlober of Austria followed just behind for the bronze medal.

___

SPEED SKATING

WOMEN’S 3000M

Irene Schouten gave the mighty Dutch a gold in the first speedskating event of the Beijing Winter Games, breaking a 20-year-old Olympic record in the women’s 3,000 meters. Skating in the last of 10 pairs, Schouten turned in a blazing final lap to post a winning time of 3 minutes, 56.93 seconds.

That broke the previous Olympic mark of 3:57.70, set by Germany’s Claudia Pechstein at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games. Italy’s Francesca Lollobrigida held on for the silver in 3:58.06. The bronze went to Canada’s Isabelle Weidemann in 3:58.64.

___

