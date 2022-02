The Taliban's sweep to power in Afghanistan in August drove billions of dollars in international assistance out of the country and sent an already dirt-poor nation, ravaged by war, drought and floods, spiraling toward a humanitarian catastrophe.

PUL-E-ALAM, Afghanistan (AP) — In a story published January 27, 2022, about the devastating winter in Afghanistan, The Associated Press erroneously reported the percentage of drug addicts among the country’s population of 38 million. The story cited a U.N. estimate of about 1 million addicts, who would constitute about 2.6% of the population, rather than 8%.

