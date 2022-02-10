Golden moment: Nathan Chen wins long-sought Olympic title

Nathan Chen completed his four-year journey toward an elusive Olympic gold medal Thursday, following his record short program at the Beijing Games with a near-perfect free skate that earned him a standing ovation from supporters inside historic Capital Indoor Stadium.

Beijing_Olympics_Figure_Skating_50030 Nathan Chen, of the United States, competes in the men's free skate program during the figure skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing. AP Photo/Bernat Armangue Beijing_Olympics_Figure_Skating_75895 Nathan Chen, of the United States, competes in the men's free skate program during the figure skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing. AP Photo/David J. Phillip Beijing_Olympics_Figure_Skating_54350 Nathan Chen, left, of the United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's free skate program during the figure skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing. AP Photo/Bernat Armangue Beijing_Olympics_Figure_Skating_65131 Nathan Chen, of the United States, competes in the men's free skate program during the figure skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing. AP Photo/Bernat Armangue Beijing_Olympics_Figure_Skating_54732 Nathan Chen, of the United States, competes in the men's free skate program during the figure skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing. AP Photo/Bernat Armangue CORRECTION_Beijing_Olympics_Figure_Skating_56919 CORRECTS NAME TO YUMA KAGIYAMA FROM SHOMA UNO - Yuma Kagiyama, of Japan, competes in the men's free skate program during the figure skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing. AP Photo/Jeff Roberson Beijing_Olympics_Figure_Skating_26608 Shoma Uno, of Japan, competes in the men's free skate program during the figure skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing. AP Photo/David J. Phillip Beijing_Olympics_Figure_Skating_41329 Yuma Kagiyama, right, of Japan, reacts after competing in the men's free skate program during the figure skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing. AP Photo/Bernat Armangue Beijing_Olympics_Figure_Skating_55435 Yuma Kagiyama, of Japan, reacts after competing in the men's free skate program during the figure skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing. AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

BEIJING (AP) — Nathan Chen completed his four-year journey toward an elusive Olympic gold medal Thursday, following his record short program at the Beijing Games with a near-perfect free skate that earned him a standing ovation from supporters inside historic Capital Indoor Stadium.

The 22-year-old star landed all five of his quads during his “Rocketman” program, set to the soaring film score by Elton John, to finish with 332.60 points — just three off his own world record — and become the first American champion since Evan Lysacek stood on the top of the podium in 2010 in Vancouver.

Chen’s score easily outdistanced his two closest pursuers, Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno of Japan, and put firmly in the past any lingering memories of his brutal disappointment four years ago in Pyeongchang.

It might not be the last gold medal Chen takes home, either.

The Americans, who earned silver behind Russia in the team event Monday, were awaiting confirmation from the IOC and International Skating Union that “legal issues” holding up the medal ceremony were related to reports of doping linked to their biggest star, Kamila Valieva. That could ultimately elevate the U.S. to the top step of the podium.

