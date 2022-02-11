OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympian flashes ‘No War in Ukraine’ sign | Where are the Black figure skaters? | Top photos | Local Olympians
GLIMPSES: The Olympic Tower, looming in the Beijing night

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 11:39 PM

BEIJING (AP) — They are an imposing fixture at Beijing’s Olympic Park, towering over the landscape and glowing at night in all the saturated colors of the spectrum.

At some moments they burn bright orange and red like the Olympic cauldron. At others, they emanate cold blues and purples evocative of a 1980s shopping mall.

The Jetsonian styling of the Beijing Olympic Tower, captured by anyone who passes with an iPhone, lives its best life in this image taken Friday night — Day 7 of the Beijing Games — by Associated Press photographer Jae C. Hong, who captured it shrouded in the layered night sky and poking upward toward the stars.

Atop it, atop everything, the Olympic rings beckon.

“I’ve been photographing this tower almost every day since I came here. It’s beautiful, lavish, imposing and flamboyant,” Hong says. “”Maybe I’m going too far with this, but being in the bubble, I can only look up, wondering what the view would be like from the top.”

Jae C. Hong is a Los Angeles-based photographer for The Associated Press, on assignment at the Beijing Olympics. Follow More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

