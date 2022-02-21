CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. COVID-19 numbers decline | Virginia counties update mask rules | Business owners react to mask mandate expiring | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Asia News » GLIMPSES: For Beijing airport…

GLIMPSES: For Beijing airport workers, weariness at the end

The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 1:19 AM

BEIJING (AP) — One look at their faces and you’d know. Trouble is, you can’t look at their faces. They’re in hazmat suits and goggles.

Doesn’t matter. At the Beijing Capital International Airport, the body language tells the story.

It’s the story of weeks of Olympic work in an environment of COVID testing, COVID checkpoints and cleaning up after things — very diligently — as thousands of visitors stop by your capital during the era of COVID.

Associated Press photographers passing through the airport on their way home after the Winter Games found workers in full-body hazmat suits showing weary body language as they worked to shepherd visitors out of China — and keep the departure areas absolutely spick and span.

Check out these images by Alessandra Tarantino, Ashley Landis and Frank Augstein and you’ll see. You might even feel a bit of the exhaustion, too.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

