Dutch treat: Schulting defends Olympic short track gold

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 8:08 AM

BEIJING (AP) — Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands successfully defended her title in 1,000-meter short track speedskating Friday night.

She set the world and Olympic records of 1 minute, 26.514 seconds in the quarterfinals. She wasn’t as fast in the final, finishing in 1:28.391.

Schulting let out a scream and raised her right fist after crossing the finish line at Capital Indoor Stadium.

Choi Minjeong of South Korea took silver. Hanne Desmet of Belgium earned bronze.

Arianna Fontana of Italy was penalized for a lane change that caused contact with American Kristen Santos. Both skaters went down and slid on their sides into the padding.

Fontana was chasing an 11th career medal, having already won two medals in Beijing. She’s the most decorated skater in Olympic short track.

Schulting was the silver medalist behind Fontana in the 500.

