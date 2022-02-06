OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Home » Asia News » BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Cheering for…

BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Cheering for China on cold, dark night

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 12:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — On a freezing, pitch-black night, as the shops were closing, a crowd of Beijingers gathered in front of a giant outdoor TV screen to watch the country’s elite speed skaters chase Olympic gold. They would not be disappointed.

China may not have a strong winter sports tradition, but skating is one of the areas where its athletes have excelled. And residents of the capital are especially enthusiastic fans, since many take to the ice themselves on the city’s many lakes and canals as soon as the bitter winter renders them frozen.

So Saturday night’s short track speedskating mixed team relay final was bound to draw a massive audience.

It came with a heavy dose of drama, as Italy came within a hair’s breath of spoiling the party. But in the end China’s four men and women perfectly executed their carefully planned strategy. Wu Dajing edged Pietro Sighel by .016 seconds, the equivalent of half a skate blade. Chanting “add oil,” the Chinese equivalent of “go go,” the crowd erupted in ecstatic cheers.

“It was thrilling,” said Beijing resident Cheng Hongwei, who was among the crowd of several dozen that gathered in the central Wangfujing shopping area. “I was very excited and was filled with all kinds of emotions.”

Such gatherings take on special significance at this year’s Games, with pandemic restrictions severely limiting the number of spectators allowed at the venues. Enthusiasm for the contest — and national pride — remain undimmed.

“It’s a very exciting thing to see the Chinese national flag being raised again,” said Jolin Li.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Olympics | Other Sports News | Sports | World News

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up