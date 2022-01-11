CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. bus driver woes continue | Prince George's Co. schools detail return-to-school plan | When contagious if infected with omicron? | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Asia News » Taliban free popular Afghan…

Taliban free popular Afghan professor critical of government

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 9:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban have released a popular university professor and outspoken critic of successive Afghan governments who was arrested over the weekend, a family member said Tuesday.

Hasina Jalal, Faizullah Jalal’s daughter, said her father was freed from Taliban custody. The group had accused him of “nonsense remarks on social media, which were provoking people against the government and playing with people’s dignity.”

Jalal had been detained Sunday by the Taliban’s intelligence arm. TOLO TV, Afghanistan’s largest station on which Jalal was a frequent commentator, tweeted that Jalal was arrested “reportedly for making allegations against government departments, a security source said.”

After Jalal’s detention, he received an outpouring of support on social media, with many users posting Jalal’s photos. A small group of women protested in Kabul, demanding his release.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan last August ahead of America’s chaotic Aug. 31 departure after nearly 20 years of war. The Islamic militant guerrillas-turned-rulers previously held power from 1996-2001.

Afghanistan faces a major humanitarian crisis, with the United Nations warning that 90% of the country’s 38 million people are in dire need. The arrest of a prominent political activist threatened to complicate humanitarian aid efforts.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Key IT acquisition, financial executives leaving GSA, HHS

Lawmakers see 'real opportunity' to modernize federal cyber playbook

Nominee for DHS intel office pledges to take on longstanding morale issues

Agencies must set up new COVID testing programs for unvaccinated, on-site employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up