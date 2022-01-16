BEIJING (AP) — China’s economy grew by 8.1% in 2021 after activity slowed as Beijing moved to cut corporate debt.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
January 16, 2022, 9:01 PM
BEIJING (AP) — China’s economy grew by 8.1% in 2021 after activity slowed as Beijing moved to cut corporate debt.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.