WEATHER ALERT: NWS ends Winter Weather Advisory in some parts of DC region | See the latest closings and delays | Forecast and current conditions | Outage map
Home » Asia News » Biden, new Japanese prime…

Biden, new Japanese prime minister to meet virtually Friday

The Associated Press

January 16, 2022, 8:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden will meet virtually with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan on Friday, as the omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to surge around the world.

The White House said Sunday the meeting will take place to highlight the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance. The two are looking to deepen ties in the face of China’s growing economic and military clout in the region.

Kishida was elected in November and the two leaders will be meeting for the first time. In April, Biden met in person with then-Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who traveled to Washington for talks.

Kishida was chosen by the Liberal Democrats as a safe, conservative choice. They had feared heavy election losses if Suga, who was highly unpopular, had stayed in office. He resigned after only a year in office as his popularity plunged over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his insistence on holding the Tokyo Olympics despite concerns of a virus surge.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement that Biden was looking forward to “working with Prime Minister Kishida to advance our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, and to expand our close cooperation on critical issues like combatting COVID-19, addressing the climate crisis, and partnering on new and emerging technologies.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Government News | World News

Lawmaker sets sights on 'CISA 2025' legislative proposal

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

IRS gearing up for next filing season but still processing 6M tax returns

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up