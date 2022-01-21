CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Talking to kids about mask confusion | Hogan announces antibody testing program | Masks stay on in Stafford Co. schools | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » Asia News » Arkansas prof pleads guilty…

Arkansas prof pleads guilty to lying about China patents

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 4:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A University of Arkansas professor pleaded guilty Friday to lying to the FBI about patents he had for inventions in mainland China.

Simon Saw-Teong Ang pleaded guilty in federal court in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to one count from a 58-count federal indictment.

Prosecutors say 24 patents bearing Ang’s name were filed with the Beijing government but that he failed to report the patents to the university and denied having them when questioned by the FBI.

The university requires disclosure of all faculty patents, which the university would own. The plea deal calls for a one-year prison sentence, but the crime could be punishable by up to five years in prison.

The 64-year-old Fayetteville resident was suspended from the university faculty when he was initially indicted in July 2020. The university website no longer lists him on its faculty directory.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | National News | World News

Agencies need to work smarter, not harder to close cyber vulnerabilities

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

Letter from the OPM Director: Living our values by ensuring a livable wage

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up