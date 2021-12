SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s government says it will pardon ex-President Park Geun-hye, who is serving time for…

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s government says it will pardon ex-President Park Geun-hye, who is serving time for corruption.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.