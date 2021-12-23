SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it will grant a special pardon to former President Park Geun-hye, who…

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it will grant a special pardon to former President Park Geun-hye, who is serving a lengthy prison term for a series of corruption charges.

The Justice Ministry said Friday that Park’s pardon is aimed at promoting a national unity in the face of difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Park was arrested and sent to prison in 2017, after being removed from office following a corruption scandal that prompted months of massive street protests.

Park is a daughter of late authoritarian President Park Chung-hee. She was elected as South Korea’s first female president.

