UN Security Council states fresh concern over Myanmar crisis

BANGKOK (AP) — The United Nations Security Council has issued a press statement expressing “deep concern” about ongoing violence in Myanmar, whose military-installed government is using force against opponents.

The Security Council’s action comes as Myanmar’s army appears to be undertaking a major offensive in the country’s northwest amid warnings that the humanitarian situation throughout the country is sharply deteriorating, with food shortages and a weakened public health system.

A press statement carries less weight than an official resolution, and can serve as a way of achieving consensus among the Security Council members that would otherwise be difficult to achieve. The body appears to be constrained from taking more serious action because two of its permanent members, Russia and China, maintain warm relations with Myanmar’s current government.

Myanmar’s military seized power in February, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The takeover met with widespread public protests that were suppressed by the use of deadly force. In response, armed opposition to military rule has arisen, and several U.N. experts have warned that the Southeast Asian nation risks tumbling into civil war.

The Security Council statement, issued late Wednesday in New York, said it “underlined the importance of steps to improve the health and humanitarian situation in Myanmar, including to facilitate the equitable, safe and unhindered delivery and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.”

It also called for “full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access to all people in need, and for the full protection, safety and security of humanitarian and medical personnel.” The security situation in Myanmar, as well as the difficulties aid agencies face in getting permission from the government to operate in remote areas, have greatly restricted the flow of assistance.

On Monday, the U.N. humanitarian chief urged Myanmar’s military leaders to provide unimpeded access to the more than 3 million people in need of life-saving assistance “because of growing conflict and insecurity, COVID-19 and a failing economy.”

Martin Griffiths warned that without an end to violence and a peaceful resolution of Myanmar’s crisis, “this number will only rise.”

The council’s new statement reaffirmed support for Myanmar’s democratic transition, and also reiterated its earlier call on the military “to exercise utmost restraint.” The government blames the violence on opposition groups, some of which it has officially designated “terrorist” organizations.

The council also reiterated support for the role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in helping find an end to the violence and the political crisis. It called for a five-point program suggested by ASEAN to be implemented, including a visit to Myanmar by the regional group’s special envoy.

A planned initial visit to Myanmar by the envoy was canceled when the government refused to allow him to visit Suu Kyi, who has been detained since the takeover and is being tried on charges her supporters and others say are spurious.

The government said the envoy cannot meet her because of her legal situation. Its failure to allow access led to Myanmar’s leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, not being allowed to attend an ASEAN summit last month, an unprecedented rebuke to a fellow member of the organization.

