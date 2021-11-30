TOKYO (AP) — Japan confirms first case of new omicron coronavirus variant, a person who arrived from Namibia.
November 30, 2021, 2:16 AM
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.