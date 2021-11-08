CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Mobile vaccination clinics in Prince George's Co. | Many remote workers work 2nd job | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Asia News » Fire in Indian hospital…

Fire in Indian hospital kills 4 infants, 36 rescued

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 11:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW DELHI (AP) — A fire swept through a newborn care unit in a hospital in central India, killing four infants, officials said.

An investigation was ordered into the fire that occurred Monday night at the Kamla Nehru Children’s Hospital in Bhopal, said Shivraj Singh Chauhan, the chief minister in Madhya Pradesh state.

There were 40 children in total in the unit, out of which 36 have been rescued, said Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang. He said he arrived at the hospital within 10 minutes after the incident and that everything was now under control.

“The untimely death of children from the world is an unbearable pain,” Chauhan said on Twitter, offering his condolences to the families affected.

While an inquiry is still ongoing, authorities told the Press Trust of India news agency that a short circuit may have caused the fire.

Fatal building fires are not uncommon in India, where poor maintenance and lack of proper firefighting equipment often lead to deaths.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up