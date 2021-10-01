Coronavirus News: Majority of DC gov't workers are fully vaccinated | Hogan to eligible Marylanders: get booster shot | Bonuses for vaccinated Manassas staffers | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Asia News » Taliban say they have…

Taliban say they have raided IS hideout north of Kabul

The Associated Press

October 1, 2021, 11:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters raided a hideout of the Islamic State group north of the Afghan capital on Friday, killing and arresting an unspecified number of militants, a Taliban spokesman said.

Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, there has been an increase in attacks by IS militants targeting Taliban members. The Taliban and IS are enemies, and the attacks have raised the specter of a wider conflict between the long-time rivals.

In late August, an IS suicide bomber targeted U.S. evacuation efforts outside Kabul international airport in one of the deadliest attacks in the country in years. The blast killed 169 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members.

Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi told The Associated Press that Friday’s raid took place in the city of Charikar in Parwan province. He did not provide more details and his statement could not be independently verified.

The raid followed an arrest by the Taliban of two IS members linked to a roadside bombing that targeted their vehicle in the city, wounding four fighters, Karimi said. The two were questioned and the information they provided helped the Taliban identify the hideout, he added.

The IS is based largely in eastern Nangarhar province but the group has ramped up attacks across Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover. Several Taliban fighters have been killed in IS attacks in the provincial capital of Jalalabad. In response, the Taliban have carried out crackdowns in Nangarhar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

VA extending pandemic IT mindset to continue modernization acceleration

Web of policies not syncing up into single federal AI strategy, report warns

TSA's biggest challenge in two decades? Securing better pay for frontline workers, leaders say

Army expecting tamer year after bold moves in grooming, personnel standards

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up