Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Asia News » Taiwan shaken by 6.5-magnitude…

Taiwan shaken by 6.5-magnitude quake, no injuries reported

The Associated Press

October 24, 2021, 5:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s northeast was shaken by a 6.5-magnitude earthquake on Sunday, causing buildings in the capital, Taipei, to sway, but no injuries were reported.

The quake struck at 1:11 p.m. (0511 GMT) and was centered near Yilan, a city about 35 kilometers (22 miles) east of Taipei near the northeastern coast, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

It was followed seconds later by a 5.4-magnitude quake, the bureau said.

The Taipei subway system temporarily suspended service. No damage was immediately reported.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

From recruitment to retention, Army puts more management focus on civilian workforce

Federal Data Strategy 2021 action plan sets cross-agency goals on AI, upskilling workforce

True costs of troubled VA EHR project are 'no longer clear,' appropriators concede

DoD civilians will be suspended without pay and then fired if they do not get vaccinated

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up