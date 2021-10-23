Lim takes 4-stroke lead at LPGA tournament in South Korea

BUSAN, South Korea (AP) — Hee Jeong Lim has taken a four-stroke lead into the final round of the LPGA…

BUSAN, South Korea (AP) — Hee Jeong Lim has taken a four-stroke lead into the final round of the LPGA Tour’s BMW Ladies Championship after a 7-under 65 Saturday.

Lim had a 54-hole total of 18-under 198 on the LPGA International Busan course.

Fellow South Korean players Jin Young Ko (67) and Na Rin An (69) were tied for second.

American Danielle Kang shot 69 and was five strokes behind Lim and tied for third.

The LPGA started out with a four-tournament Asia swing until events in Shanghai, Japan, and Taiwan were either canceled or removed from the schedule due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. That left Busan as a one-off event on the schedule, and many of the top North American players decided not to play.

