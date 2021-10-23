Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Asia News » Lim takes 4-stroke lead…

Lim takes 4-stroke lead at LPGA tournament in South Korea

The Associated Press

October 23, 2021, 3:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BUSAN, South Korea (AP) — Hee Jeong Lim has taken a four-stroke lead into the final round of the LPGA Tour’s BMW Ladies Championship after a 7-under 65 Saturday.

Lim had a 54-hole total of 18-under 198 on the LPGA International Busan course.

Fellow South Korean players Jin Young Ko (67) and Na Rin An (69) were tied for second.

American Danielle Kang shot 69 and was five strokes behind Lim and tied for third.

The LPGA started out with a four-tournament Asia swing until events in Shanghai, Japan, and Taiwan were either canceled or removed from the schedule due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. That left Busan as a one-off event on the schedule, and many of the top North American players decided not to play.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

CFPB building a more risk aware culture from the top down, bottom up

True costs of troubled VA EHR project are 'no longer clear,' appropriators concede

Federal Data Strategy 2021 action plan sets cross-agency goals on AI, upskilling workforce

DoD civilians will be suspended without pay and then fired if they do not get vaccinated

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up