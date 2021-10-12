Coronavirus News: Manassas school returns to virtual learning | Howard University's homecoming plans | Anne Arundel schools update quarantine policy | Latest cases in DC region
Bus crash in rugged Nepal district leaves 28 dead, 15 hurt

The Associated Press

October 12, 2021, 9:18 AM

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — At least 28 people died on Tuesday in western Nepal after the bus they were on skidded off a mountain road and fell hundreds of meters (yards) into a gorge, authorities said.

The accident in the remote and rugged Mugu district also left at least 15 injured, local administrator Rom Bahadur Mahat said.

“We are still busy searching for bodies around the area where the bus fell,” he said. The injured were rushed to a hospital.

The bus, which started from the city of Nepalgunj was just a few kilometers (miles) short of its destination, Gamgadhi town in Mugu district, when it veered off the road.

It is not clear what caused the crash or how many passengers were on board. Officials feared that the death toll could rise as rescue operations were still underway.

Road accidents are common in mountainous Nepal and are often blamed on poorly maintained vehicles and highways, and narrow roads with sharp bends.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

