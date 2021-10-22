Coronavirus News: CDC signs off expanded booster rollout | Flu shots required at Johns Hopkins | Montgomery Co. preps for kids vaccine approval | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Asia News » Beijing police name pianist…

Beijing police name pianist Li Yundi in prostitution case

The Associated Press

October 22, 2021, 1:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — Police in China’s capital Beijing say famed international pianist Li Yundi is a suspect in a prostitution case.

A message on the force’s microblog said a suspect had been placed in administrative detention and an investigation opened on Thursday involving a woman identified by her surname Chen and a man named as “Li di,” with the first part of his personal name deleted as is standard in police cases.

The post was followed by another message depicting a piano keyboard and the words “one must definitely see clearly the difference between black and white.”

The official China Musicians Association also said it was expelling Li from the organization based on the Beijing Chaoyang District police notice that he had been arrested.

Li, 39, began playing piano as a small child and studied in China and Germany before becoming the youngest winner of the International Chopin Piano Competition in 2000 at age 18. He has since toured the world and recorded frequently, making him one of China’s best known international artists.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

DoD civilians will be suspended without pay and then fired if they do not get vaccinated

VHA begins disciplinary process for employees who haven't responded to vaccine mandate

Navy Department to increase accountability of primes to meet subcontracting goals

DHS cyber talent system set to go live with ‘around 150 positions’ next month

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up