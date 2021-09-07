9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC-area firefighters reflect | Muslim Americans still fighting bias | Teaching Sept. 11 as history | Effects on mental health | How air travel changed
Home » Asia News » Taliban announce Cabinet for…

Taliban announce Cabinet for caretaker government dominated by the old guard

The Associated Press

September 7, 2021, 10:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban announce Cabinet for caretaker government dominated by the old guard.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | National News | World News

Biden taps MSPB acting executive as final nominee to fill the board

IRS could raise $200B in revenue, double its workforce under Biden spending plan

Insider threat initiative highlights 'workplace culture' on program's 10-year anniversary

Agencies shouldn't ask federal employees for vaccination proof, task force says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up