Sophie Goldschmidt taking over as US Ski & Snowboard CEO

The Associated Press

September 27, 2021, 3:57 PM

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — U.S. Ski & Snowboard appointed Sophie Goldschmidt as president and CEO on Monday, replacing Tiger Shaw.

Goldschmidt was most recently CEO of the World Surf League and has held executive positions at the NBA, WTA, PGA European Tour, Rugby Football Union and Adidas.

She will take over at U.S. Ski & Snowboard next month.

Shaw is stepping down after eight years in the job and will join the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Foundation Board as a trustee, working on athlete fundraising.

The Beijing Winter Olympics are in February.

