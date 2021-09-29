Coronavirus News: Booster shot side effects | Poll: Virus fears linger | How many Md. students quarantined? | Questions about DC HVAC systems | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Asia News » NKorea's Kim wants to…

NKorea’s Kim wants to restore hotlines with South Korea soon

The Associated Press

September 29, 2021, 6:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says he’ll restore stalled communication lines with South Korea in early October.

Kim’s comments carried in a state media report on Thursday came a day after North Korea claimed to have performed it first hypersonic missile test in the latest in a series of its weapons tests this month.

The Korean Central News Agency quotes Kim as saying the measure is aimed at realizing the Korean people’s wishes for a peace between the two Koreas.

KCNA says Kim made the instruction while urging South Korea to abandon “unfair double-dealing standards” and “hostile policies.”

Kim also says America’s “hostile policies” and “military threats” remain unchanged and that its recent offer for dialogues is nothing but an attempt to conceal such a hostility.

Some experts say North Korea has been trying to push Seoul to convince Washington to ease economic sanctions and make other concessions or drive a wedge between the allies.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Training marketplace for federal financial management employees to be in place by early 2022

USPS to implement slower delivery for mail, small packages amid regulator's concerns

TSA officers score MSPB appeal rights under new agreement

Military eating disorder advocates see win in 2022 NDAA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up