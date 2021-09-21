Coronavirus News: EMS workers file for vaccine exemption | Effectiveness of 2 doses of J&J vaccine | Some in Montgomery Co. not reporting status | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Asia News » Millman wins tough 1st-round…

Millman wins tough 1st-round match at Astana Open

The Associated Press

September 21, 2021, 5:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan (AP) — Defending champion John Millman came through a tough first-round match against local qualifier Dmitry Popko at the Astana Open on Tuesday as sixth-seeded Benoit Paire was eliminated in his opening match.

Millman needed 2 hours, 9 minutes to get past Popko 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. Popko was a break up in the decider before Millman recovered to win the match, helped by his opponent’s four double-faults in that set alone. The Australian books a second-round match against Spain’s Jaume Munar.

Paire was beaten 7-5, 6-4 by Egor Gerasimov despite having been a break up in each set. Gerasimov next plays either Carlos Taberner or Ricardas Berankis.

Eighth-seeded Ilya Ivashka beat Elias Ymer 6-2, 6-4 and next plays Timofey Skatov. Lorenzo Musetti beat qualifier Marc Polmans 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

Military spouses should see more flexible job opportunities under new OPM hiring policy

Pentagon eyes allied Defense Production Act expansion to shore up critical supply chains

National Secure Data Service takes shape as advisory committee drafts report to OMB

Cloud Exchange: USPTO expands bandwidth through NOAA ‘N-Wave’ network

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up