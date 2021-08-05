Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Thursday, August 5

TOKYO (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Thursday, August 5, at the Tokyo Games: ___ BOXING MEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT…

TOKYO (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Thursday, August 5, at the Tokyo Games:

___

BOXING

MEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT

Albert Batyrgaziev of the Russian team won the gold medal in men’s featherweight boxing, beating American Duke Ragan in a meeting of two professional fighters chasing Olympic glory.

Batyrgaziev won the bout 3:2, cruising to victory after winning the first two rounds on three of the five judges’ cards.

Lázaro Álvarez of Cuba and Samuel Takyi of Ghana won bronze medals. Takyi’s medal is the fifth won by Ghana in all sports in its Olympic history, and its first since 1992.

___

CANOE SPRINT

MEN’S KAYAK SINGLE 200

Hungary’s Sandor Totka won the gold medal in the men’s kayak 200-meter, becoming the first non-British paddler to win the event since it started in 2012.

Rizza Manfredi of Italy took silver and defending Olympic champion Liam Heath of Britain won bronze.

Totka beat Heath for the European championship earlier this year and bolted off the start line before claiming victory in a photo finish that saw 0.045 seconds separate gold from silver.

WOMEN’S CANOE SINGLE 200

The United State’s Nevin Harrison won the women’s canoe sprint 200 in the event’s Olympic debut, overtaking Canada’s Laurence Vincent Lapointe at the halfway mark and powering across the finish line.

The Olympics were the first time Harrison and Vincent Lapointe faced each other on the water. Harrison won the world championship in 2019 when she was just 17 and Vincent Lapointe was serving a provisional drug suspension that was later overturned on appeal. The Canadian had won the previous six world titles.

Harrison is the first American woman to win gold in a canoe sprint race, and the first to medal since 1964.

Liudmyla Luzan of Ukraine won bronze.

WOMEN’S KAYAK SINGLE 500

New Zealand’s Lisa Carrington won the women’s kayak single 500 to add to her gold medal haul at the Sea Forest Waterway.

Carrington won her third gold medal in three days, to go with her victories in the kayak single 200 and double 500. She is still scheduled to race the 500 fours.

Like her earlier races, Carrington was dominant from start to finish. Tamara Csipes of Hungary won silver. Denmark’s Emma Aastrand Jorgensen won bronze.

MEN’S KAYAK DOUBLE 1000

Australia’s Thomas Green and Jean van der Westhuyzen won the men’s kayak double 1,000 at the Sea Forest Waterway with a finishing kick over the final 200.

Germany’s Mox Hoff and Jacob Schopf were 0.304 seconds behind to to take silver. Rodek Slouf and Josef Dostal of the Czech Republic won bronze.

___

DIVING

Chinese teenagers Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi swept the top two spots in women’s 10-meter platform diving.

The 14-year-old Quan took gold with 466.20 points and the 15-year-old Chen grabbed silver with 425.40 as China completed a golden sweep of the women’s diving events.

Melissa Wu of Australia claimed the bronze medal with 371.40 points.

___

MARATHON SWIMMING

MEN’S 10-KILOMETER

Germany’s Florian Wellbrock added a gold medal in marathon swimming to his bronze medal at the pool, winning the men’s 10-kilometer race at Tokyo Bay.

Wellbrock pulled away on the final lap to win by a dominating 25.3 seconds, finishing in 1 hour, 48 minutes, 33.7 seconds. He also won a bronze in the 1,500-meter freestyle on the last day of swimming at the pool.

The silver went to Hungary’s Kristof Rasovsky in 1:48.59.0, while Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri picked up the bronze in 1:49.01.1. The Italian was silver medalist in the 800 freestyle at the pool.

___

SKATEBOARDING

MEN’S PARK

Australia’s Keegan Palmer won the last skateboarding gold of the Tokyo Games.

He won in men’s park, breaking what had been Japanese domination in all three previous events.

The silver went to Pedro Barros of Brazil. Cory Juneau took bronze, the second skateboarding medal for the United States.

Palmer’s gold was the first medal in skateboarding for Australia. All the golds in the other three events went to Japanese skaters.

___

TRACK AND FIELD

MEN’S 110-METER HURDLES

Hansle Parchment of Jamaica won gold in the 110-meter hurdles.

American Grant Holloway, the world champion, was in front through nine out of the 10 hurdles, but suddenly faded on the last. Parchment flew past him to add an Olympic gold to the bronze medal he won at the 2012 London Games.

Parchment won in his season’s best time of 13.04 seconds.

Holloway took silver in 13.09 and another Jamaican, Ronald Levy, had the bronze in 13.10 seconds.

MEN’S SHOT PUT

Ryan Crouser broke his own Olympic record on his way to shot put gold.

On his last attempt, Crouser went 23.30 meters to earn the first track and field gold for the American men at the Tokyo Games. U.S. teammate Joe Kovacs finished second and Tomas Walsh of New Zealand was third.

Crouser was already the world-record holder after breaking a 31-year-old mark on June 18 at the U.S. Olympic trials. His throw that evening went 23.37 meters.

In the heat at Olympic Stadium, Crouser took the lead on his first attempt and saved his best for his final one.

MEN’S TRIPLE JUMP

Pedro Pichardo of Portugal won the men’s triple jump gold medal.

The Cuban-born Pichardo recorded 17.98 meters on his third attempt to clinch his first Olympic title. He previously won silver medals at the 2013 and 2015 world championships while representing Cuba.

China’s Zhu Yaming took silver at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium with 17.57.

Burkina Faso’s Hugues Fabrice Zango claimed the bronze with 17.47, the first Olympic medal ever for his West African country.

___

