CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Va. COVID-19 boosters update | DC concert venues tighten vaccine policy | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Home » Asia News » Pakistan suicide bomber targets…

Pakistan suicide bomber targets Chinese workers, 2 kids die

The Associated Press

August 20, 2021, 2:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A suicide bomber detonated his explosives Friday near a vehicle carrying Chinese workers in restive southwestern Pakistan, killing two Pakistani children playing by the roadside, the interior ministry and police said.

A Chinese and two other Pakistanis were wounded in the attack in Baluchistan province. Hours after the bombing, the separatist Baluch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the bombing in the port town of Gwadar.

The police said the Chinese workers were traveling in three vehicles and were being escorted by security forces. The attacker detonated his device when officers tried to intercept him.

The area is a key district in southwest Pakistan where the Chinese are working on projects related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The projects, including road construction and power plants to agriculture development, has cost billions of dollars.

China has in recent years played a key role in developing the deep-water port of Gwadar on the Arabian Sea. But, there have been some attacks on Pakistanis and Chinese working for the economic corridor projects.

Last month, a bus carrying Pakistani and Chinese workers fell into a ravine in northwestern Pakistan after a suicide bomber targeted the vehicle. Nine Chinese and four Pakistanis were killed in that attack in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province which borders Afghanistan.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

IT asset management utilized to reduce technical debt in VA, USCIS

Relief groups helping troops bring furry friends overseas

Interior, USDA to implement pay raises for federal firefighters later this month

Vaccine-resisting sailors will get counseling before being punished after mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up