Olympic Men’s Rugby Glance

All Times ET
Group A
|Country
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|New Zealand
|3
|0
|0
|6
|Argentina
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Australia
|1
|2
|0
|2
|South Korea
|0
|3
|0
|0
Group B
|Country
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Fiji
|3
|0
|0
|6
|Britain
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Canada
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Japan
|0
|3
|0
|0
Group C
|Country
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|South Africa
|3
|0
|0
|6
|United States
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Ireland
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Kenya
|0
|3
|0
|0
Sunday, July 25
Fiji 24, Japan 19
Britain 24, Canada 0
New Zealand 50, South Korea 5
Argentina 29, Australia 19
South Africa 33, Ireland 14
United States 19, Kenya 14
Monday, July 26
Britain 34, Japan 0
Fiji 28, Canada 14
New Zealand 35, Argentina 14
Australia 42, South Korea 5
United States 19, Ireland 17
South Africa 14, Kenya 5
Canada 36, Japan 12
Fiji 33, Britain 7
Argentina 56, South Korea 0
New Zealand 14, Australia 12
Ireland 12, Kenya 7
South Africa 17, United States 12
Tuesday, July 27
Quarterfinals
Placing
Semifinals
Ireland 31, South Korea 0
Kenya 21, Japan 7
New Zealand 21, Canada 10
Britain 26, United States 21
Argentina 19, South Africa 14
Fiji 19, Australia 0
Japan 31, South Korea 19
Kenya 22, Ireland 0
United States 21, Canada 14
South Africa 22, Australia 19
New Zealand 29, Britain 7
Fiji 26, Argentina 14
Wednesday, July 28
Placing
Bronze Medal
Gold Medal
Australia 26, Canada 7
South Africa 28, United States 7
Argentina 17, Britain 12
Fiji 27, New Zealand 12
