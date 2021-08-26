CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | No vaccine mandate for Prince William schools | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
France to stop Kabul airport evacuations by Friday night

The Associated Press

August 26, 2021, 2:59 AM

PARIS (AP) — France’s prime minister says his country will no longer be able to evacuate people from Kabul airport after Friday night.

The announcement by Jean Castex on Thursday comes as the U.S. and Western allies face an Aug. 31 deadline to pull out of Afghanistan.

Thousands have been trying to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, many through Kabul’s international airport. That triggered a massive airlift of those trying to escape.

Castex told French radio RTL “from tomorrow evening onwards, we are not able to evacuate people from the Kabul airport” due to the Aug. 31 American withdrawal.

More than 2,000 Afghans and a hundred French people have been evacuated by France since the beginning of the operation last week.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

