Women’s Bronze Medal Match
Britain 4, India 3
|Britain
|0
|2
|1
|1
|—
|4
|India
|0
|3
|0
|0
|—
|3
Britain_G. Balsdon 1, H. Pearne-Webb 1, E. Rayer 1, S. Robertson 1.
India_G. Kaur 2, V. Katariya 1.
Green Cards_Nisha, India, 0. S. Devi, India, 0.
Yellow Cards_Udita, India, 0.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Michelle Joubert, South Africa. Michelle Meister, Germany. Irene Presenqui, Argentina. Kelly Hudson, New Zealand.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.