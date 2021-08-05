2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US Baseball's Alvarez to become a summer-winter medalist | US women in water polo final | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Asia News » Britain 4, India 3

Britain 4, India 3

The Associated Press

August 5, 2021, 11:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Women’s Bronze Medal Match

Britain 4, India 3

Britain 0 2 1 1 4
India 0 3 0 0 3

Britain_G. Balsdon 1, H. Pearne-Webb 1, E. Rayer 1, S. Robertson 1.

India_G. Kaur 2, V. Katariya 1.

Green Cards_Nisha, India, 0. S. Devi, India, 0.

Yellow Cards_Udita, India, 0.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Michelle Joubert, South Africa. Michelle Meister, Germany. Irene Presenqui, Argentina. Kelly Hudson, New Zealand.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

Top researcher says Space Force needs more balanced strategy to deliver short term results

CISA looks to tie together public-private partnerships through new cyber planning office

Accenture’s Gebre to be nominated to lead OFPP

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up