Women’s Bronze Medal Match Britain 4, India 3 Britain 0 2 1 1 — 4 India 0 3 0 0…

Women’s Bronze Medal Match

Britain 4, India 3

Britain 0 2 1 1 — 4 India 0 3 0 0 — 3

Britain_G. Balsdon 1, H. Pearne-Webb 1, E. Rayer 1, S. Robertson 1.

India_G. Kaur 2, V. Katariya 1.

Green Cards_Nisha, India, 0. S. Devi, India, 0.

Yellow Cards_Udita, India, 0.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Michelle Joubert, South Africa. Michelle Meister, Germany. Irene Presenqui, Argentina. Kelly Hudson, New Zealand.

