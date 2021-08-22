CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer approval likely to drive vaccinations | Mask, vaccine conflicts turn violent | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
Home » Asia News » Barty makes short work…

Barty makes short work of Teichmann in Cincinnati final

The Associated Press

August 22, 2021, 4:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Top-ranked Ash Barty won her fifth title of the season, taking eight of the last nine games from wild card Jil Teichmann for a 6-3, 6-1 victory in the Western & Southern Open final on Sunday.

Barty, who won her first Wimbledon title in July before getting upset in the first round at the Tokyo Olympics, now has plenty of momentum heading into the U.S. Open, which starts Aug. 30 in New York.

Teichmann had a surprising run to the final, upsetting second-ranked Naomi Osaka, Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic and fourth-ranked Karolina Pliskova.

“This is where you belong,” Barty said to Teichmann during the post-match ceremony. “You played exceptional tennis this week.”

Barty, of Australia, broke Teichmann’s serve to take a 5-3 lead in the first set, then won the next six games.

In the second set, the Swiss player received medical attention on her heavily taped right foot during a changeover.

Men’s Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev was facing Andrey Rubliv in the men’s final later Sunday.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Other Sports News | Sports | Tennis | World News

Relief groups helping troops bring furry friends overseas

Vaccine-resisting sailors will get counseling before being punished after mandate

Unvaccinated federal employees who refuse testing could also face disciplinary action

New cyber executive order a 'necessary shock to the system,' NIST says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up