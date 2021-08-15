KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Al-Jazeera airs footage of Taliban fighters in Afghan presidential palace.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
August 15, 2021, 2:43 PM
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Al-Jazeera airs footage of Taliban fighters in Afghan presidential palace.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.