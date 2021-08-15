CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Al-Jazeera airs footage of Taliban fighters in Afghan presidential palace

The Associated Press

August 15, 2021, 2:43 PM

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Al-Jazeera airs footage of Taliban fighters in Afghan presidential palace.

