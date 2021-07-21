Coronavirus News: Delta variant cases dominate US | COVID-19 testing remains important | Funeral home owners to public: get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Asia News » Sweden stuns top-ranked US…

Sweden stuns top-ranked US 3-0 in Olympic women’s soccer, ending Americans’ 44-match unbeaten streak

The Associated Press

July 21, 2021, 6:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOKYO (AP) — Sweden stuns top-ranked US 3-0 in Olympic women’s soccer, ending Americans’ 44-match unbeaten streak.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

'Confusing' chain of command hangs over Veterans Affairs police reforms

DoD trying to balance changes to sexual assault prosecution without giving up large UCMJ authority

USPS plans to move ahead with mail rate hike over lawmakers' objections

Remote work arrangements spark new questions about old federal workforce policies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up