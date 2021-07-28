2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | Dawes praises Biles' decision | VT professor on Biles
Home » Asia News » Summer Olympic Medals Table

Summer Olympic Medals Table

The Associated Press

July 28, 2021, 7:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

At Tokyo

Thursday, Jul. 29

0 of 28 events

168 of 196 total events

Nation G S B Tot
United States 9 8 8 25
China 9 5 7 21
Japan 10 3 5 18
ROC 7 7 4 18
Britain 4 5 4 13
Italy 1 5 6 12
South Korea 3 2 5 10
Australia 3 1 5 9
Canada 2 3 3 8
France 2 2 3 7
Taiwan 1 2 3 6
Germany 2 0 3 5
Brazil 1 2 2 5
Switzerland 1 2 2 5
Serbia 1 1 1 3
Slovenia 1 1 1 3
Netherlands 0 3 0 3
Spain 0 2 1 3
Mongolia 0 1 2 3
Kazakhstan 0 0 3 3
Ukraine 0 0 3 3
Kosovo 2 0 0 2
Hungary 1 1 0 2
Tunisia 1 1 0 2
Austria 1 0 1 2
Croatia 1 0 1 2
Estonia 1 0 1 2
Georgia 0 2 0 2
South Africa 0 2 0 2
Belgium 0 1 1 2
Czech Republic 0 1 1 2
Indonesia 0 1 1 2
Egypt 0 0 2 2
Mexico 0 0 2 2
Turkey 0 0 2 2
Bermuda 1 0 0 1
Ecuador 1 0 0 1
Hong Kong 1 0 0 1
Iran 1 0 0 1
Norway 1 0 0 1
Philippines 1 0 0 1
Thailand 1 0 0 1
Uzbekistan 1 0 0 1
Bulgaria 0 1 0 1
Colombia 0 1 0 1
Denmark 0 1 0 1
India 0 1 0 1
Jordan 0 1 0 1
Macedonia 0 1 0 1
Romania 0 1 0 1
Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1
Cuba 0 0 1 1
Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1
Israel 0 0 1 1
Kuwait 0 0 1 1
New Zealand 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

GSA offers HQ as telework space for other feds to reduce real estate footprint

DoD taking steps to scope military hunger issue

Mask requirements return for federal employees, contractors in light of new guidance

NIST seeks input on guidance to pin down trustworthy AI

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up