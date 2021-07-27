2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | How US women did in basketball | Surfing's Olympic debut | Md. native Zaferes wins bronze medal in triathlon
Home » Asia News » South Korea 3, Kenya…

South Korea 3, Kenya 0 (25-14, 25-22, 26-24)

The Associated Press

July 27, 2021, 11:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

South Korea 3, Kenya 0 (25-14, 25-22, 26-24)

South Korea_Spiker-Kim H. (15-24) (won-total attempts); Blocker-Kim H. (1-9), Kim Y. (2-8), Park J. (3-5), Yang H. (3-6); Server-Kim H. (4-16), Kim Y. (1-12), Pyo S. (1-5), Yang H. (1-11); Scorer-Kim H. (20-49).

Kenya_Spiker-L. Kasaya (10-21), S. Kiprono (12-31) (won-total attempts); Blocker-E. Mukuvilani (1-1), G. Emaniman (2-9), S. Kiprono (2-6); Server-E. Mukuvilani (0-5), G. Emaniman (0-11), J. Wairimu (2-12), L. Kasaya (0-7), M. Moim (1-14), S. Kiprono (0-6); Scorer-S. Kiprono (14-43).

Referees_Sumie Myoi, Japan. Evgeny Makshanov, ROC. Jacobus Nederhoed, Netherlands.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

Service members in remote areas missing out on transition benefits

USPS lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated employees amid workforce changes

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

Agencies begin setting tentative reentry dates for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up