Olympic Women’s Soccer Glance

All Times ET

Group E

Country GP W D L GF GA Pts Britain 3 2 1 0 4 1 5 Canada 3 1 2 0 4 3 4 Japan 3 1 1 1 2 2 3 Chile 3 0 0 3 1 5 0

Group F

Country GP W D L GF GA Pts Brazil 3 2 1 0 9 3 5 Netherlands 3 2 1 0 21 8 5 China 3 0 1 2 6 17 1 Zambia 3 0 1 2 7 15 1

Group G

Country GP W D L GF GA Pts Sweden 3 3 0 0 9 2 6 Australia 3 1 1 1 4 5 3 United States 3 1 1 1 6 4 3 New Zealand 3 0 0 3 2 10 0

Wednesday, July 21

Britain 2, Chile 0

Brazil 5, China 0

Sweden 3, United States 0

Japan 1, Canada 1

Netherlands 10, Zambia 3

Australia 2, New Zealand 1

Saturday, July 24

Canada 2, Chile 1

China 4, Zambia 4

Sweden 4, Australia 2

Britain 1, Japan 0

Netherlands 3, Brazil 3

United States 6, New Zealand 1

Tuesday, July 27

Sweden 2, New Zealand 0

United States 0, Australia 0

Japan 1, Chile 0

Canada 1, Britain 1

Netherlands 8, China 2

Brazil 1, Zambia 0

Friday, July 30

Quarterfinals

Canada vs Brazil 4 a.m.

Britain vs Australia 5 a.m.

Sweden vs Japan 6 a.m.

Netherlands vs United States 7 a.m.

Monday, August 2

Semifinal 4 a.m.

Semifinal 7 a.m.

Thursday, August 5

Bronze Medal 4 a.m.

Gold Medal 10 p.m.

