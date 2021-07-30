2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Olympic swimming recap | Why Olympians bite their medals | Today's Olympic schedule
Olympic Women’s Rugby Glance

The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 8:36 PM

All Times GMT

Group A

Country W L T Pts
New Zealand 3 0 0 6
Britain 2 1 0 4
ROC 1 2 0 2
Kenya 0 3 0 0

Group B

Country W L T Pts
France 3 0 0 6
Fiji 2 1 0 4
Canada 1 2 0 2
Brazil 0 3 0 0

Group C

Country W L T Pts
United States 3 0 0 6
Australia 2 1 0 4
China 1 2 0 2
Japan 0 3 0 0

Thursday, July 29

France 12, Fiji 5

Canada 33, Brazil 0

United States 28, China 14

Australia 48, Japan 0

Britain 14, ROC 12

New Zealand 29, Kenya 7

Fiji 26, Canada 12

France 40, Brazil 5

Australia 26, China 10

United States 17, Japan 7

New Zealand 26, Britain 21

ROC 35, Kenya 12

Friday, July 30

Quarterfinals

Fiji 41, Brazil 5

France 31, Canada 0

China 29, Japan 0

United States 14, Australia 12

Britain 31, Kenya 0

New Zealand 33, ROC 0

Canada 45, Brazil 0

Kenya 21, Japan 17

New Zealand 36, ROC 0

Fiji 14, Australia 12

Britain 21, United States 12

France 24, China 10

Saturday, July 31

Placing

Semifinals

Brazil 21, Japan 12

Canada vs Kenya 0030 GMT

ROC vs Australia 0100 GMT

United States vs China 0130 GMT

New Zealand vs Fiji 0200 GMT

Britain vs France 0230 GMT

Placing 0730 GMT

Placing 0800 GMT

Bronze Medal 0830 GMT

Gold Medal 0900 GMT

