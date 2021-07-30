Olympic Women’s Rugby Glance

All Times GMT
Group A
|Country
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|New Zealand
|3
|0
|0
|6
|Britain
|2
|1
|0
|4
|ROC
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Kenya
|0
|3
|0
|0
Group B
|Country
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|France
|3
|0
|0
|6
|Fiji
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Canada
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Brazil
|0
|3
|0
|0
Group C
|Country
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|United States
|3
|0
|0
|6
|Australia
|2
|1
|0
|4
|China
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Japan
|0
|3
|0
|0
Thursday, July 29
France 12, Fiji 5
Canada 33, Brazil 0
United States 28, China 14
Australia 48, Japan 0
Britain 14, ROC 12
New Zealand 29, Kenya 7
Fiji 26, Canada 12
France 40, Brazil 5
Australia 26, China 10
United States 17, Japan 7
New Zealand 26, Britain 21
ROC 35, Kenya 12
Friday, July 30
Quarterfinals
Fiji 41, Brazil 5
France 31, Canada 0
China 29, Japan 0
United States 14, Australia 12
Britain 31, Kenya 0
New Zealand 33, ROC 0
Canada 45, Brazil 0
Kenya 21, Japan 17
New Zealand 36, ROC 0
Fiji 14, Australia 12
Britain 21, United States 12
France 24, China 10
Saturday, July 31
Placing
Semifinals
Brazil 21, Japan 12
Canada vs Kenya 0030 GMT
ROC vs Australia 0100 GMT
United States vs China 0130 GMT
New Zealand vs Fiji 0200 GMT
Britain vs France 0230 GMT
Placing 0730 GMT
Placing 0800 GMT
Bronze Medal 0830 GMT
Gold Medal 0900 GMT
