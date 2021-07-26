2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Olympics: Latest news | Typhoon expected to arrive Tuesday | Biles, USA eye third consecutive gold medal
Home » Asia News » Olympic Men's Rugby Glance

Olympic Men’s Rugby Glance

The Associated Press

July 26, 2021, 8:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times ET

Group A

Country W L T Pts
New Zealand 3 0 0 6
Argentina 2 1 0 4
Australia 1 2 0 2
South Korea 0 3 0 0

Group B

Country W L T Pts
Fiji 3 0 0 6
Britain 2 1 0 4
Canada 1 2 0 2
Japan 0 3 0 0

Group C

Country W L T Pts
South Africa 2 0 0 4
United States 2 0 0 4
Ireland 0 2 0 0
Kenya 0 2 0 0

Sunday, July 25

Fiji 24, Japan 19

Britain 24, Canada 0

New Zealand 50, South Korea 5

Argentina 29, Australia 19

South Africa 33, Ireland 14

United States 19, Kenya 14

Monday, July 26

Britain 34, Japan 0

Fiji 28, Canada 14

New Zealand 35, Argentina 14

Australia 42, South Korea 5

United States 19, Ireland 17

South Africa 14, Kenya 5

Canada 36, Japan 12

Fiji 33, Britain 7

Argentina 56, South Korea 0

New Zealand 14, Australia 12

Kenya vs Ireland 10 p.m.

South Africa vs United States 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27

Quarterfinals

TBD 3:30 a.m.

TBD 4 a.m.

New Zealand vs TBD 4:30 a.m.

TBD vs Britain 5 a.m.

TBD vs Argentina 5:30 a.m.

Fiji vs TBD 6 a.m.

Placing 8 p.m.

Placing 8:30 p.m.

TBD 9 p.m.

TBD 9:30 p.m.

Semifinal 10 p.m.

Semifinal 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Placing 3:30 a.m.

Placing 4 a.m.

Bronze Medal 4:30 a.m.

Gold Medal 5 a.m.

Medal Ceremony 5:30 a.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Australia News | Sports | World News

Make telework decisions based on the job, not 'managerial preference,' OPM says

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

USPS lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated employees amid workforce changes

Agencies begin setting tentative reentry dates for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up