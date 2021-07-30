Olympic Men’s Golf Scores

2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Olympic swimming recap | Why Olympians bite their medals | Today's Olympic schedule
The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 8:05 PM

Thursday

At Kasumigaseki Country Club – East Course

Saitama, Japan

Yardage: 7,447; Par: 71

Second Round

Xander Schauffele, United States 68-63—131
Carlos Ortiz, Mexico 65-67—132
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 69-64—133
Alex Noren, Sweden 67-67—134
Mito Pereira, Chile 69-65—134
Sepp Straka, Austria 63-71—134
Paul Casey, England 67-68—135
Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 64-71—135
Shane Lowry, Ireland 70-65—135
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 69-66—135
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 71-65—136
Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 67-69—136
Rory Sabbatini, Slovakia 69-67—136
Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela 66-70—136
Adri Arnaus, Spain 68-69—137
Thomas Detry, Belgium 70-67—137
Viktor Hovland, Norway 68-69—137
Antoine Rozner, France 68-69—137
Carl Yuan, China 69-68—137
Abraham Ancer, Mexico 69-69—138
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 68-70—138
Matthias Schwab, Austria 69-69—138
Cameron Smith, Australia 71-67—138
Tommy Fleetwood, England 70-69—139
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 66-73—139
Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 71-68—139
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 68-71—139
Anirban Lahiri, India 67-72—139
Romain Langasque, France 69-70—139
Collin Morikawa, United States 69-70—139
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 70-69—139
Juvic Pagunsan, Philippines 66-73—139
Patrick Reed, United States 68-71—139
Corey Conners, Canada 69-71—140
Hurly Long, Austria 70-70—140
C.T. Pan, Chinese Taipei 74-66—140
Sami Valimaki, Finland 70-70—140
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 73-67—140
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 73-67—140
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 73-68—141
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 69-72—141
Marc Leishman, Australia 70-71—141
Henrik Norlander, Sweden 68-73—141
Renato Paratore, Italy 71-70—141
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 65-76—141
Justin Thomas, United States 71-70—141
Gunn Charoenkul, Thailand 71-71—142
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 70-72—142
Garrick Higgo, South Africa 71-71—142
Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Norway 72-70—142
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 73-69—142
Wu Ashun, China 72-71—143
Sungjae Im, South Korea 70-73—143
Adrian Meronk, Poland 72-71—143
Kalle Samooja, Finland 75-68—143
Jorge Campillo, Spain 70-75—145
Udayan Mane, India 76-69—145
Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico 73-73—146
Gavin Green, Malaysia 74-72—146
Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic 72-77—149

