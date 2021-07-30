Olympic Men’s Golf Scores

Thursday At Kasumigaseki Country Club – East Course Saitama, Japan Yardage: 7,447; Par: 71 Second Round Xander Schauffele, United States…

Thursday

At Kasumigaseki Country Club – East Course

Saitama, Japan

Yardage: 7,447; Par: 71

Second Round

Xander Schauffele, United States 68-63—131 Carlos Ortiz, Mexico 65-67—132 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 69-64—133 Alex Noren, Sweden 67-67—134 Mito Pereira, Chile 69-65—134 Sepp Straka, Austria 63-71—134 Paul Casey, England 67-68—135 Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 64-71—135 Shane Lowry, Ireland 70-65—135 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 69-66—135 Guido Migliozzi, Italy 71-65—136 Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 67-69—136 Rory Sabbatini, Slovakia 69-67—136 Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela 66-70—136 Adri Arnaus, Spain 68-69—137 Thomas Detry, Belgium 70-67—137 Viktor Hovland, Norway 68-69—137 Antoine Rozner, France 68-69—137 Carl Yuan, China 69-68—137 Abraham Ancer, Mexico 69-69—138 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 68-70—138 Matthias Schwab, Austria 69-69—138 Cameron Smith, Australia 71-67—138 Tommy Fleetwood, England 70-69—139 Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 66-73—139 Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 71-68—139 Si Woo Kim, South Korea 68-71—139 Anirban Lahiri, India 67-72—139 Romain Langasque, France 69-70—139 Collin Morikawa, United States 69-70—139 Joaquin Niemann, Chile 70-69—139 Juvic Pagunsan, Philippines 66-73—139 Patrick Reed, United States 68-71—139 Corey Conners, Canada 69-71—140 Hurly Long, Austria 70-70—140 C.T. Pan, Chinese Taipei 74-66—140 Sami Valimaki, Finland 70-70—140 Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 73-67—140 Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 73-67—140 Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 73-68—141 Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 69-72—141 Marc Leishman, Australia 70-71—141 Henrik Norlander, Sweden 68-73—141 Renato Paratore, Italy 71-70—141 Thomas Pieters, Belgium 65-76—141 Justin Thomas, United States 71-70—141 Gunn Charoenkul, Thailand 71-71—142 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 70-72—142 Garrick Higgo, South Africa 71-71—142 Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Norway 72-70—142 Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 73-69—142 Wu Ashun, China 72-71—143 Sungjae Im, South Korea 70-73—143 Adrian Meronk, Poland 72-71—143 Kalle Samooja, Finland 75-68—143 Jorge Campillo, Spain 70-75—145 Udayan Mane, India 76-69—145 Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico 73-73—146 Gavin Green, Malaysia 74-72—146 Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic 72-77—149

