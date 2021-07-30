Olympic Men’s Golf Scores

Thursday
At Kasumigaseki Country Club – East Course
Saitama, Japan
Yardage: 7,447; Par: 71
Second Round
|Xander Schauffele, United States
|68-63—131
|Carlos Ortiz, Mexico
|65-67—132
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|69-64—133
|Alex Noren, Sweden
|67-67—134
|Mito Pereira, Chile
|69-65—134
|Sepp Straka, Austria
|63-71—134
|Paul Casey, England
|67-68—135
|Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand
|64-71—135
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|70-65—135
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|69-66—135
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy
|71-65—136
|Sebastian Munoz, Colombia
|67-69—136
|Rory Sabbatini, Slovakia
|69-67—136
|Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela
|66-70—136
|Adri Arnaus, Spain
|68-69—137
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|70-67—137
|Viktor Hovland, Norway
|68-69—137
|Antoine Rozner, France
|68-69—137
|Carl Yuan, China
|69-68—137
|Abraham Ancer, Mexico
|69-69—138
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa
|68-70—138
|Matthias Schwab, Austria
|69-69—138
|Cameron Smith, Australia
|71-67—138
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|70-69—139
|Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark
|66-73—139
|Rikuya Hoshino, Japan
|71-68—139
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea
|68-71—139
|Anirban Lahiri, India
|67-72—139
|Romain Langasque, France
|69-70—139
|Collin Morikawa, United States
|69-70—139
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile
|70-69—139
|Juvic Pagunsan, Philippines
|66-73—139
|Patrick Reed, United States
|68-71—139
|Corey Conners, Canada
|69-71—140
|Hurly Long, Austria
|70-70—140
|C.T. Pan, Chinese Taipei
|74-66—140
|Sami Valimaki, Finland
|70-70—140
|Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe
|73-67—140
|Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay
|73-67—140
|Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark
|73-68—141
|Mackenzie Hughes, Canada
|69-72—141
|Marc Leishman, Australia
|70-71—141
|Henrik Norlander, Sweden
|68-73—141
|Renato Paratore, Italy
|71-70—141
|Thomas Pieters, Belgium
|65-76—141
|Justin Thomas, United States
|71-70—141
|Gunn Charoenkul, Thailand
|71-71—142
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|70-72—142
|Garrick Higgo, South Africa
|71-71—142
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Norway
|72-70—142
|Maximilian Kieffer, Germany
|73-69—142
|Wu Ashun, China
|72-71—143
|Sungjae Im, South Korea
|70-73—143
|Adrian Meronk, Poland
|72-71—143
|Kalle Samooja, Finland
|75-68—143
|Jorge Campillo, Spain
|70-75—145
|Udayan Mane, India
|76-69—145
|Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico
|73-73—146
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|74-72—146
|Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic
|72-77—149
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.