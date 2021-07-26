Olympic Men’s 3×3 Basketball Glance

All Times ET
Group A
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Serbia
|6
|0
|12
|Netherlands
|4
|2
|8
|Belgium
|3
|3
|6
|Latvia
|3
|3
|6
|Russia
|3
|3
|6
|China
|2
|4
|4
|Poland
|2
|4
|4
|Japan
|1
|5
|2
Friday, July 23
Latvia 21, Poland 14
Serbia 22, China 13
Saturday, July 24
Russia 21, China 13
Serbia 16, Netherlands 15
Belgium 21, Latvia 20
Poland 20, Japan 19 OT
Netherlands 18, Russia 15
Japan 18, Belgium 16 OT
Belgium 21, Russia 16
Serbia 15, Poland 12
Sunday, July 25
Latvia 18, China 17
Serbia 21, Belgium 14
Poland 21, Russia 16
Netherlands 21, Japan 20
Netherlands 21, China 18
Latvia 21, Japan 18
China 21, Belgium 20
Serbia 21, Japan 11
Monday, July 26
Russia 19, Japan 16
Serbia 22, Latvia 16
Belgium 18, Netherlands 17 OT
China 21, Poland 19
Russia 19, Latvia 15
Netherlands 22, Poland 20 OT
Tuesday, July 27
Belgium vs Poland 1:40 a.m.
China vs Japan 2:05 a.m.
Serbia vs Russia 5 a.m.
Latvia vs Netherlands 5:25 a.m.
Quarterfinal 8 a.m.
Quarterfinal 9:20 a.m.
Wednesday, July 28
Semifinal 4:30 a.m.
Semifinal 5:40 a.m.
Bronze Medal 8:15 a.m.
Gold Medal 9:25 a.m.
Medal Ceremony 10:19 a.m.
