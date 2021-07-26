Olympic Men’s 3×3 Basketball Glance

All Times GMT Group A Country W L Pts Serbia 6 0 12 Netherlands 4 2 8 Belgium 3 3…

All Times GMT

Group A

Country W L Pts Serbia 6 0 12 Netherlands 4 2 8 Belgium 3 3 6 Latvia 3 3 6 Russia 3 3 6 China 2 4 4 Poland 2 4 4 Japan 1 5 2

Saturday, July 24

Latvia 21, Poland 14

Serbia 22, China 13

Russia 21, China 13

Serbia 16, Netherlands 15

Belgium 21, Latvia 20

Poland 20, Japan 19 OT

Netherlands 18, Russia 15

Japan 18, Belgium 16 OT

Sunday, July 25

Belgium 21, Russia 16

Serbia 15, Poland 12

Latvia 18, China 17

Serbia 21, Belgium 14

Poland 21, Russia 16

Netherlands 21, Japan 20

Netherlands 21, China 18

Latvia 21, Japan 18

Monday, July 26

China 21, Belgium 20

Serbia 21, Japan 11

Russia 19, Japan 16

Serbia 22, Latvia 16

Belgium 18, Netherlands 17 OT

China 21, Poland 19

Russia 19, Latvia 15

Netherlands 22, Poland 20 OT

Tuesday, July 27

Belgium vs Poland 0540 GMT

China vs Japan 0605 GMT

Serbia vs Russia 0900 GMT

Latvia vs Netherlands 0925 GMT

Quarterfinal 1200 GMT

Quarterfinal 1320 GMT

Wednesday, July 28

Semifinal 0830 GMT

Semifinal 0940 GMT

Bronze Medal 1215 GMT

Gold Medal 1325 GMT

Medal Ceremony 1419 GMT

