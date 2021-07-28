2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | Dawes praises Biles' decision | VT professor on Biles
Olympic Gymnastics Results

The Associated Press

July 28, 2021, 9:14 AM

Wednesday

Men

All-Around

Final

1. Daiki Hashimoto, Japan, 14.933.

2. Tang Chia-Hung, Taiwan, 14.766.

3. Joe Fraser, Britain, 14.400.

3. Sun Wei, China, 14.400.

3. Takeru Kitazono, Japan, 14.400.

3. Brody Malone, United States, 14.400.

7. Nikita Nagornyy, ROC, 14.366.

8. Artur Dalaloyan, ROC, 14.133.

9. Xiao Ruoteng, China, 14.066.

10. James Hall, Britain, 14.000.

11. Illia Kovtun, Ukraine, 13.766.

12. Samuel Mikulak, United States, 13.633.

13. Adem Asil, Turkey, 13.600.

14. Diogo Soares, Brazil, 13.466.

15. Milad Karimi, Kazakhstan, 13.333.

15. Benjamin Gischard, Switzerland, 13.333.

17. Caio Souza, Brazil, 13.266.

18. Eddy Yusof, Switzerland, 13.200.

19. Petro Pakhniuk, Ukraine, 13.033.

20. Philipp Herder, Germany, 12.833.

21. Lee Chih Kai, Taiwan, 12.600.

22. Lee Junho, South Korea, 12.300.

23. Lukas Dauser, Germany, 12.033.

24. Ahmet Onder, Turkey, DNS.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

