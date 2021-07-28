Olympic Gymnastics Results

Wednesday Men All-Around Final 1. Daiki Hashimoto, Japan, 14.933. 2. Tang Chia-Hung, Taiwan, 14.766. 3. Joe Fraser, Britain, 14.400. 3.…

1. Daiki Hashimoto, Japan, 14.933.

2. Tang Chia-Hung, Taiwan, 14.766.

3. Joe Fraser, Britain, 14.400.

3. Sun Wei, China, 14.400.

3. Takeru Kitazono, Japan, 14.400.

3. Brody Malone, United States, 14.400.

7. Nikita Nagornyy, ROC, 14.366.

8. Artur Dalaloyan, ROC, 14.133.

9. Xiao Ruoteng, China, 14.066.

10. James Hall, Britain, 14.000.

11. Illia Kovtun, Ukraine, 13.766.

12. Samuel Mikulak, United States, 13.633.

13. Adem Asil, Turkey, 13.600.

14. Diogo Soares, Brazil, 13.466.

15. Milad Karimi, Kazakhstan, 13.333.

15. Benjamin Gischard, Switzerland, 13.333.

17. Caio Souza, Brazil, 13.266.

18. Eddy Yusof, Switzerland, 13.200.

19. Petro Pakhniuk, Ukraine, 13.033.

20. Philipp Herder, Germany, 12.833.

21. Lee Chih Kai, Taiwan, 12.600.

22. Lee Junho, South Korea, 12.300.

23. Lukas Dauser, Germany, 12.033.

24. Ahmet Onder, Turkey, DNS.

