Authorities say at least 8 dead, 9 still missing in hotel collapse in eastern China’s Suzhou city

The Associated Press

July 12, 2021, 10:42 PM

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities say at least 8 dead, 9 still missing in hotel collapse in eastern China’s Suzhou city.

