BEIJING (AP) — Authorities say at least 8 dead, 9 still missing in hotel collapse in eastern China’s Suzhou city.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
July 12, 2021, 10:42 PM
BEIJING (AP) — Authorities say at least 8 dead, 9 still missing in hotel collapse in eastern China’s Suzhou city.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.