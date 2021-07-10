2020 Olympics: US men's basketball loses to France | Swimmer Chase Kalisz wins first US gold | Sunday gold medal roundup | Meet the DC region's Olympians
Home » Asia News » 10-man Germany beats Saudi…

10-man Germany beats Saudi Arabia 3-2 in Olympic soccer

The Associated Press

July 25, 2021, 10:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Germany twice threw away the lead and had a player sent off before Felix Uduokhai gave the team a 3-2 victory over Saudi Arabia in men’s Olympic soccer on Sunday.

Uduokhai headed in Max Kruse’s corner in the 75th minute.

Nadiem Amiri gave Germany the lead but Sami Al-Najei equalized after goalkeeper Florian Müller could only parry a shot from Salem Al-Dawsari.

Ragnar Ache restored the lead in the 43rd but Al-Najei equalized again. A foul on Al-Najei saw Amos Pieper sent off in the 67th before Uduokhai gave Germany its first win in Japan.

Germany has three points in Group D, a point behind both Brazil and Ivory Coast. Saudi Arabia is last with zero points.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House task force pushes Pentagon to wean itself off Chinese sources

Pentagon faces political battle to retire old weapons systems — and some newer ones

Agencies begin setting tentative reentry dates for federal employees

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up