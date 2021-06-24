CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Volunteers reflect on mass vaccination effects | To-go cocktails continue in Va. | Charles Co. schools mask update | Track the region's vaccine progress
Strong 5.1 earthquake rattles Afghanistan’s capital

The Associated Press

June 24, 2021, 7:46 PM

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A strong earthquake rattled Afghanistan early Friday. There were no immediate reports of damage, but nervous residents ran from their homes.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 and was centered near Charikar, about 60 kilometers (40 miles) north of the Afghan capital, Kabul.

The tremor in the Hindu Kush foothills struck 18 kilometers (about 11 miles) below the surface.

