CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Asia News » China denounces US-Australian navy…

China denounces US-Australian navy drills as muscle flexing

The Associated Press

June 11, 2021, 6:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday said the U.S. and Australia were “flexing their muscles” with recent naval drills in the South China Sea, underscoring Beijing’s sensitivity over the strategic waterway it claims as its own.

The U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet said the guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur and the Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Ballarat concluded a week of joint operations in the South China Sea. Those included maneuvering drills along with resupplying vessels, cross-deck helicopter operations and live-fire gunnery exercises.

“The ships honed their advanced mariner skills in a joint environment while enforcing the normalcy of routine operations throughout the region in accordance with international law,” the Navy said.

At a daily briefing in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the two countries should “do things that are conducive to regional peace and stability, instead of flexing their muscles.”

The U.S. and China’s neighbors have rejected Beijing’s claim to virtually the entire South China Sea, through which an estimated $5 trillion in trade travels each year.

Australia has joined them in expressing concern over China’s growing presence in the South China Sea, most notably through its construction of militarized man-made islands built atop coral reefs in the highly disputed Spratly island group. Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam have claims that overlap with China’s.

China for its part calls the U.S. naval presence in Southeast Asia the biggest threat to regional security, particularly its insistence on sailing close to Chinese-held territories in what is termed freedom of navigation operations.

In a bid to assuage concerns, Beijing hosted foreign ministers from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations this week, with Foreign Minister Wang Yi telling them China remained committed to signing a long-stalled code of conduct on activities in the South China Sea to prevent conflicts.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Australia News | World News

Congress has concerns about Air Force cuts to legacy systems to save money

USPS defends slower mail to achieve more reliable delivery

OPM signs off on new flexibility designed to rehire former employees at higher grade levels

Biden's cyber nominees promise 'coherence' among agencies to prevent future breaches

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up