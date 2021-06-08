2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance The Associated Press

All Times EDT NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN FIRST ROUND Group winners advance GROUP A GP W D L…

All Times EDT NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN FIRST ROUND Group winners advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Montserrat 4 2 2 0 9 4 8 El Salvador 3 2 1 0 10 1 7 Antigua 3 2 1 0 6 2 7 Grenada 4 1 0 3 2 5 3 U.S. Virgin Isl. 4 0 0 4 0 15 0 Wednesday, June 2 At San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic Montserrat 4, U.S. Virgin Islands 0 Friday, June 4 At St. John’s, Antigua Antigua and Barbuda 1, Grenada 0 Saturday, June 5 At St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands El Salvador 7, U.S. Virgin Islands 0 Tuesday, June 8 At St. George’s, Grenada Montserrat 2, Grenada 1 At San Salvador, El Salvador El Salvador vs. Antigua and Barbuda, 9:05 p.m. GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Canada 3 3 0 0 23 1 9 Suriname 3 3 0 0 15 0 9 Bermuda 3 1 0 2 6 11 3 Aruba 4 1 0 3 3 19 3 Cayman Islands 3 0 0 3 1 17 0 Wednesday, June 2 At Bradenton, Fla. Aruba 3, Cayman Islands 1 Friday, June 4 At Paramaribo, Suriname Suriname 6, Bermuda 0 Saturday, June 5 At Bradenton, Fla. Canada 7, Aruba 0 Tuesday, June 8 At Bradenton, Fla. Bermuda vs. Cayman Islands, 8 p.m. At Bridgeview, Ill. Canada vs. Suriname, 9:05 p.m. GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Curaçao 3 3 0 0 15 1 9 Guatemala 3 3 0 0 14 0 9 Cuba 4 2 0 2 7 3 6 St. Vincent 4 1 0 3 3 16 3 Brit. Virgin Is. 4 0 0 4 0 19 0 Wednesday, June 2 At Guatemala City Cuba 5, British Virgin Islands 0 Friday, June 4 At Guatemala City Guatemala 10, St. Vincent and the Grendadines 0 Saturday, June 5 At Guatemala City Curaçao 8, British Virgin Islands 0 Tuesday, June 8 St. George’s, Grenada Cuba 1, St. Vincent and the Grendadines 0 At Willemstad, Curaçao Curaçao vs. Guatemala, 8 p.m. GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Panama 3 3 0 0 16 1 9 Dominican Rep. 3 2 1 0 8 1 7 Barbados 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 Dominica 3 1 0 2 1 3 3 Anguilla 4 0 0 4 0 20 0 Wednesday, June 2 At Roseau, Dominica Dominica 3, Anguilla 0 Friday, June 4 At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Dominican Republic 1, Barbados 1 Saturday, June 5 At Panama City, Panama Panama 13, Anguilla 0 Tuesday, June 8 At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Barbados vs. Dominica, 7 p.m. At Panama City, Panama Panama vs. Dominican Republic, 9 p.m. GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Haiti 3 3 0 0 13 0 9 Nicaragua 3 2 0 1 10 1 6 Belize 3 1 0 2 5 5 3 Turks and Caicos 3 0 0 3 0 22 0 St. Lucia withdrew Friday, June 4 At Managua, Nicaragua Nicaragua 3, Belize 0 Saturday, June 5 At Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands Haiti 10, Turks and Caicos Islands 0 Tuesday, June 8 At Port-au-Prince, Haiti Haiti 1, Nicaragua 0 GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts a-St. Kitts 4 3 0 1 8 2 9 Trinidad and Tobago 4 2 2 0 6 1 8 Puerto Rico 4 2 1 1 10 2 7 Guyana 4 1 0 3 4 8 3 Bahamas 4 0 1 3 0 15 1 a-advanced to second round Wednesday, June 2 At Mayaguez, Puerto Rico Puerto Rico 7, Bahamas 0 Friday, June 4 At Basseterre, St. Kitts St. Kitts and Nevis 3, Guyana 0 Saturday, June 5 At Nassau, Bahamas Bahamas 0, Trinidad and Tobago 0 Tuesday, June 8 At Georgetown, Guyana Puerto Rico 2, Guyana 0 At San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic Trinidad 2, St. Kitts and Nevis 0 EUROPE Winners qualify Second-place teams advance to European playoffs along with two best Nations League group winners that did not qualify GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Portugal 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 Serbia 3 2 1 0 7 5 7 Luxembourg 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 Ireland 2 0 0 2 2 4 0 Azerbaijan 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 Wednesday, March 24 At Turin, Italy Portugal 1, Azerbaijan 0 At Belgrade, Serbia Serbia 3, Ireland 2 Saturday, March 27 At Dublin Luxembourg 1, Ireland 0 At Belgrade, Serbia Serbia 2, Portugal 2 Tuesday, March 30 At Baku, Azerbaijan Serbia 2, Azerbaijan 1 At Luxembourg Portugal 3, Luxembourg 1 ___ GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Spain 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 Sweden 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 Greece 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 Georgia 3 0 1 2 2 4 1 Kosovo 2 0 0 2 1 6 0 Thursday, March 25 At Granada, Spain Spain 1, Greece 1 At Stockholm Sweden 1, Georgia 0 Sunday, March 28 At Tblisi, Georgia Spain 2, Georgia 1 At Pristina, Kosovo Sweden 3, Kosovo 0 Wednesday, March 31 At Thessaloniki, Greece Greece 1, Georgia 1 At Seville, Spain Spain 3, Kosovo 1 ___ GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Italy 3 3 0 0 6 0 9 Switzerland 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 Northern Ireland 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 Bulgaria 3 0 1 2 1 5 1 Lithuania 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Thursday, March 25 At Sofia, Bulgaria Switzerland 3, Bulgaria 1 At Parma, Italy Italy 2, Northern Ireland 0 Sunday, March 28 At Sofia, Bulgaria Italy 2, Bulgaria 0 At St. Gallen, Switzerland Switzerland 1, Lithuania 0 Wednesday, March 31 At Vilnius, Lithuania Italy 2, Lithuania 0 At Belfast, Northern Ireland Northern Ireland 0, Bulgaria 0 ___ GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts France 3 2 1 0 4 1 7 Ukraine 3 0 3 0 3 3 3 Finland 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 Bosnia-Herz. 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 Kazakhstan 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 Wednesday, March 24 At Helninki, Finland Finland 2, Bosnia-Herzegovina 2 At Saint-Denis, France France 1, Ukraine 1 Sunday, March 28 At Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan France 2, Kazakhstan 0 At Lviv, Ukraine Ukraine 1, Finland 1 Wednesday, March 31 At Sarajevo, Bosnia France 1, Bosnia-Herzegovina 0 At Lviv, Ukraine Ukraine 1, Kazakhstan 1 ___ GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Belgium 3 2 1 0 12 2 7 Czech Republic 3 1 1 1 7 4 4 Wales 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 Belarus 2 1 0 1 4 10 3 Estonia 2 0 0 2 4 9 0 Wednesday, March 24 At Leuven, Belgium Belgium 3, Wales 1 At Tallinn, Estonia Czech Republic 6, Estonia 2 Saturday, March 27 At Minsk, Belarus Belarus 4, Estonia 2 At Prague, Czech Republic Czech Republic 1, Belgium 1 Tuesday, March 30 At Leuven, Belgium Belgium 8, Belarus 0 At Cardiff, Wales Wales 1, Czech Republic 0 ___ GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts Denmark 3 3 0 0 14 0 9 Scotland 3 1 2 0 7 3 5 Israel 3 1 1 1 5 4 4 Austria 3 1 1 1 5 7 4 Faeroe Islands 3 0 1 2 2 8 1 Moldova 3 0 1 2 2 13 1 Thursday, March 25 At Tel Aviv, Israel Denmark 2, Israel 0 At Chisinau, Moldova Moldova 1, Faeroe Islands 1 At Glasgow, Scotland Scotland 2, Austria 2 Sunday, March 28 At Herning, Denmark Denmark 8, Moldova 0 At Vienna Austria 3, Faeroe Islands 1 At Tel Aviv, Israel Israel 1, Scotland 1 Wednesday, March 31 At Vienna Denmark 4, Austria 0 At Chisinau, Moldova Israel 4, Moldova 1 At Glasgow, Scotland Scotland 4, Faeroe Islands 0 ___ GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts Turkey 3 2 1 0 10 5 7 Netherlands 3 2 0 1 11 4 6 Montenegro 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 Norway 3 2 0 1 4 3 6 Latvia 3 0 1 2 4 7 1 Gibraltar 3 0 0 3 1 14 0 Wednesday, March 24 At Istanbul Turkey 4, Netherlands 2 At Gibraltar Gibraltar 0, Norway 3 At Riga, Latvia Montenegro 2, Latvia 1 Saturday, March 27 At Podgorica, Montenegro Montenegro 4, Gibraltar 1 At Malaga, Spain Turkey 3, Norway 0 At Amsterdam Netherlands 2, Latvia 0 Tuesday, March 30 At Gibraltar Netherlands 7, Gibraltar 0 At Podgorica, Montenegro Norway 1, Montenegro 0 At Istanbul Turkey 3, Latvia 3 ___ GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts Croatia 3 2 0 1 4 1 6 Russia 3 2 0 1 6 4 6 Slovakia 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 Cyprus 3 1 1 1 1 1 4 Slovenia 3 1 0 2 2 3 3 Malta 3 0 1 2 3 8 1 Wednesday, March 24 At Strovolos, Cyprus Cyprus 0, Slovakia 0 At Ta’Qali,, Malta Russia 3, Malta 1 At Ljubljana, Slovenia Slovenia 1, Croatia 0 Saturday, March 27 At Sochi, Russia Russia 2, Slovenia 1 At Rijeka, Croatia Croatia 1, Cyprus 0 At Trnava, Slovakia Slovakia 2, Malta 2 Tuesday, March 30 At Strovolos, Cyprus Cyprus 1, Slovenia 0 At Rijeka, Croatia Croatia 3, Malta 0 At Trnava, Slovakia Slovakia 2, Russia 1 __ GROUP I GP W D L GF GA Pts England 3 3 0 0 9 1 9 Hungary 3 2 1 0 10 4 7 Albania 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 Poland 3 1 1 1 7 5 4 Andorra 3 0 0 3 1 8 0 San Marino 3 0 0 3 0 10 0 Thursday, March 25 At Andorra La Vella, Albania Albania 1, Andorra 0 At London England 5, San Marino 0 At Budapest, Hungary Hungary 3, Poland 3 Sunday, March 28 At Andorra La Vella, Albania England 2, Albania 0 At Warsaw, Poland Poland 3, Andorra 0 At Serravalle, San Marino Hungary 3, San Marino 0 Wednesday, March 31 At Andorra La Vella, Albania Hungary 4, Andorra 1 At London England 2, Poland 1 At Serravalle, San Marino Albania 2, San Marino 0 ___ GROUP J GP W D L GF GA Pts Armenia 3 3 0 0 6 2 9 North Macedonia 3 2 0 1 9 4 6 Germany 3 2 0 1 5 2 6 Romania 3 1 0 2 5 6 3 Iceland 3 1 0 2 4 6 3 Liechtenstein 3 0 0 3 1 10 0 Thursday, March 25 At Duisburg, Germany Germany 3, Iceland 0 At Vadus, Liechtenstein Armenia 1, Liechtenstein 0 At Ploiesti, Romania Romania 3, North Macedonia 2 Sunday, March 28 At Yerevan, Armenia Armenia 2, Iceland 0 At Skopje, Macedonia North Macedonia 5, Liechtenstein 0 At Bucharest, Romania Germany 1, Romania 0 Wednesday, March 31 At Yerevan, Armenia Armenia 3, Romania 2 At Duisburg, Germany North Macedonia 2, Germany 1 At Vadus, Liechtenstein Iceland 4, Liechtenstein 1 SOUTH AMERICA Top four teams qualify Fifth place advances to playoff GP W D L GF GA Pts Brazil 5 5 0 0 14 2 15 Argentina 5 3 2 0 7 3 11 Ecuador 6 3 0 3 14 10 9 Uruguay 6 2 2 2 7 7 8 Paraguay 5 1 4 0 6 5 7 Colombia 5 2 1 2 9 11 7 Chile 5 1 2 2 7 7 5 Bolivia 5 1 1 3 8 13 4 Venezuela 6 1 1 4 3 9 4 Peru 6 1 1 4 6 14 4 Thursday, June 3 At La Paz, Bolivia Bolivia 3, Venezuela 1 At Montevideo, Uruguay Uruguay 0, Paraguay 0 At Santiago del Estero, Argentina Argentina 1, Chile 1 At Lima, Peru Colombia 3, Peru 0 Friday, June 4 At Porto Alegre, Brazil Brazil 2, Ecuador 0 Tuesday, June 8 At Quito, Ecuador Peru 2, Ecuador 1 At Caracas, Venezuela Venezuela 0, Uruguay 0 At Barranquilla, Colombia Colombia vs. Argentina, 7 p.m. At Asunción, Paraguay Paraguay vs. Brazil, 8:30 p.m. At Las Condes, Chile Chile vs. Bolivia, 9:30 p.m. ___ ASIA SECOND ROUND Group winners and top four second-place teams advance a-advanced to third round GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Syria 7 7 0 0 21 4 21 China 6 4 1 1 22 2 13 Philippines 6 2 1 3 8 10 7 Maldives 6 2 0 4 6 14 6 Guam 7 0 0 7 2 29 0 Sunday, May 30, 2021 At Suzhou, China Guam 0, China 7 Friday, June 4 At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Syria 4, Maldives 0 Monday, June 7 At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Guam 0, Syria 3 At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates China 2, Philippines 0 Friday, June 11 At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Philippines vs. Guam, 10 a.m. At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates China vs. Maldives, 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 15 At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Philippines vs. Maldives, 10 a.m. At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates China vs. Syria, 1 p.m. GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Australia 6 6 0 0 24 2 18 Jordan 6 4 1 1 13 2 13 Kuwait 6 3 1 2 17 6 10 Nepal 7 2 0 5 4 19 6 Taiwan 7 0 0 7 3 32 0 Thursday, June 3 At Kuwait City Nepal 2, Taiwan 0 At Kuwait City Australia 3, Kuwait 0 Monday, June 7 At Kuwait City Australia 5, Taiwan 1 At Kuwait City Nepal 0, Jordan 3 Friday, June 11 At Kuwait City Nepal vs. Australia, 12:30 p.m. At Kuwait City Kuwait vs. Jordan, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15 At Kuwait City Australia vs. Jordan, 2:30 p.m. At Kuwait City Taiwan vs. Kuwait, 2:30 p.m. GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Iraq 6 4 2 0 13 3 14 Iran 6 4 0 2 23 4 12 Bahrain 7 3 3 1 11 4 12 Hong Kong 6 1 2 3 4 8 5 Cambodia 7 0 1 6 2 34 1 Thursday, June 3 At Riffa, Bahrain Bahrain 8, Cambodia 0 At Muharraq, Bahrain Iran 3, Hong Kong 1 Monday, June 7 At Riffa, Bahrain Iran 3, Bahrain 0 At Muharraq, Bahrain Iraq 4, Cambodia 1 Friday, June 11 At Isa Town, Bahrain Cambodia vs. Iran, 10:30 a.m. At Muharraq, Bahrain Hong King vs. Iraq, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15 At Riffa, Bahrain Bahrain vs. Hong Kong, 12:30 p.m. At Isa Town, Bahrain Iran vs. Iraq, 12:30 p.m. GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Saudi Arabia 6 4 2 0 16 4 14 Uzbekistan 6 4 0 2 17 6 12 Palestine 7 2 1 4 7 10 7 Singapore 7 2 1 4 7 19 7 Yemen 6 1 2 3 6 14 5 Thursday, June 3 At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Palestine 4, Singapore 0 Saturday, June 5 At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia 3, Yemen 0 Monday, June 7 At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Uzbekistan 5, Singapore 0 Friday, June 11 At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Singapore vs. Saudi Arabia, 2 p.m. At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Yemen vs. Uzbekistan, 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 15 At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Palestine vs. Yemen, 2 p.m. At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia vs. Uzbekistan, 2 p.m. GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Qatar 8 7 1 0 18 1 22 Oman 6 4 0 2 11 5 12 India 7 1 3 3 5 6 6 Afghanistan 6 1 2 3 3 12 5 Bangladesh 7 0 2 5 3 16 2 Thursday, June 3 At Doha, Qatar Bangladesh 1, Afghanistan 1, tie At Doha, Qatar Qatar 1, India 0 Monday, June 7 At Doha, Qatar Bangladesh 0, India 2 At Doha, Qatar Oman 0, Qatar 1 Friday, June 11 At Doha, Qatar Afghanistan vs. Oman, 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 15 At Doha, Qatar India vs. Afghanistan, 10 a.m. At Doha, Qatar Bangladesh vs. Oman, 1 p.m. GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts a-Japan 7 7 0 0 41 1 21 Tajikistan 7 3 1 3 10 12 10 Kyrgyzstan 6 2 1 3 10 6 7 Myanmar 6 2 0 4 5 23 6 Mongolia 8 2 0 6 3 27 6 Friday, May 28 At Chiba, Japan Japan 10, Myanmar 0 Monday, June 7 At Osaka, Japan Japan 4, Tajikistan 1 Friday, June 11 At Osaka, Japan Myanmar vs. Kyrgystan, 3 a.m. Tuesday, June 15 At Osaka, Japan Japan vs. Kyrgystan, 6:25 a.m. Tuesday, June 15 At Osaka, Japan Tajikistan vs. Myanmar, 6:25 a.m. GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts Vietnam 6 4 2 0 9 1 14 Utd Arab Emir. 6 4 0 2 15 5 12 Thailand 7 2 3 2 9 8 9 Malaysia 6 3 0 3 8 10 9 Indonesia 7 0 1 6 5 22 1 Friday, June 3 At Dubai, United Arab Emirates Thailand 2, Indonesia 2 At Dubai, United Arab Emirates United Arab Emirates 4, Malaysia 0 Monday, June 7 At Dubai, United Arab Emirates United Arab Emirates 3, Thailand 1 At Dubai, United Arab Emirates Vietnam 4, Indonesia 0 Friday, June 11 At Dubai, United Arab Emirates Indonesia vs. United Arab Emirates, 12:45 p.m. At Dubai, United Arab Emirates Malaysia vs. Vietnam, 12:45 p.m. Monday, June 15 At Dubai, United Arab Emirates Thailand vs. Malaysia, 12:45 p.m. At Dubai, United Arab Emirates United Arab Emirates vs. Vietnam, 12:45 p.m. GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts South Korea 4 3 1 0 15 0 10 Lebanon 4 3 1 0 8 3 10 Turkmenistan 5 2 0 3 5 9 6 Sri Lanka 5 0 0 5 2 18 0 North Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Korea withdrew Saturday, June 5 At Goyang, South Korea South Korea 5, Turkmenistanm 0 At Goyang, South Korea Lebanon 3, Sri Lanka 2 Friday, June 11 At Goyang, South Korea Turkmenistan vs. Lebanon, 2 a.m. At Goyang, South Korea Sri Lanka vs. South Korea, 7 a.m. Sunday, June 13 At Goyang, South Korea South Korea vs. Lebanon, 2 a.m. AFRICA SECOND ROUND Group winners advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Algeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Burkina Faso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Djibouti 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Niger 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Equatorial Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mauritania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Zambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Cape Verde 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cent.Afr.Republic 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Liberia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ivory Coast 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Malawi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mozambique 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Kenya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mali 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rwanda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Uganda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts Angola 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Egypt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gabon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Libya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts Ethiopia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts Namibia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Republic of Congo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Togo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP I GP W D L GF GA Pts Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Guinea-Bissau 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sudan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP J GP W D L GF GA Pts Benin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dem. 