CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. vaccine update | Children's National launches vaccine waitlist | Fairfax to offer limited virtual learning | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Asia News » US Embassy message sparks…

US Embassy message sparks online anger in China

The Associated Press

May 5, 2021, 11:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — An online message from the U.S. Embassy in Beijing has prompted anger online in China.

The message sent out on Chinese social media said applications were being accepted for study at American universities and those wishing to go should “jump at the chance like little puppies.”

That description triggered hundreds of thousands of comments calling the post, along with a video of puppy striving to cross a fence, racist.

The controversy comes amid heightened tensions between Beijing and Washington over disputes involving intellectual property, trade and human rights in Xinjiang and Tibet, among others. China has taken a hard line under President Joe Biden’s administration as it increases its military spending and diplomatic strength.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Is the General Schedule the best way to raise pay and morale for TSA workers?

TSP performance up from March but still down from 2020

Air Force pursues lines of effort for IT risk reduction at bases, pt. 2

Space National Guard plan nearing completion, Guard chief says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up