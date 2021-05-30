CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Maryland winding down most mass vaccination clinics | Vaccines for Prince George's students at high schools | How does Metro recover? | Region's vaccine progress
Ukrainian ambassador in Thailand dies on resort island

The Associated Press

May 30, 2021, 3:30 AM

BANGKOK (AP) — The Ukrainian ambassador to Thailand collapsed and died on Sunday while on a resort island with his family, authorities said.

Andrii Beshta, 44, was declared dead on Lipe Island in southern Satun province, Gov. Ekkarat Leesen told The Associated Press.

Police quoted his teenage son, who was staying in the same hotel room, as saying his father vomited and fainted early Sunday. He said he was feeling fine before. Police said they suspect he may have suffered a heart failure.

Leesen said the body was sent to the police hospital for an autopsy.

Beshta had assumed the post of ambassador in January 2016. He is survived by his wife, daughter and two sons, according to a bio on the embassy’s website.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

